The Simpsons' Co-Showrunner Reveals The Only Thing That's Canon

When it comes to long-running film or television series, fans can be relentless, often fixating on details that seem to contradict the continuity of an established story. Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" have been extremely vocal about their disdain for the unfortunate way "Young Sheldon" changed Sheldon's father, George Sr., making him into a much more likable guy. But with shows like "The Simpsons," which has not only been airing over 30 years, but features an array of Halloween House of Horror and Christmas episodes, the idea of continuity gets a little murky.

In a "Simpsons” subreddit, u/ALoneyPlatypus asked, "What makes a Simpsons episode Canon?" The idea of what makes an episode canon or not is a subject that fans have a hard time agreeing on, but Redditor u/ItsABiscuit explained it best — in a "Doctor Who" sort of way — writing in part "they're all canon, it's just that Springfield exists in a weird state of quantum suspension where the passage of time, cause and effect and other phenomenon are wibbly-wobbly." While this is an interesting way to look at it, co-showrunner Matt Selman has a much simpler way of explaining "The Simpsons" canon.