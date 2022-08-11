Rings Of Power's Lloyd Owens Feeds Fans A Little Tease About Elendil's Sword

Ready to journey back into the heart of Middle Earth? "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is an Amazon Prime series that will plunge viewers deep into J. R. R. Tolkien's lore. The show takes place thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins and his cousin Frodo made their epic quests across the mythical land. It's slated to focus on Middle Earth's Second Age, which includes the forging of the infamous One Ring, a piece of jewelry that imbues its wearer with horrifying powers.

Elendil, as portrayed by Lloyd Owen, will be a major part of the show's story. Elendil is a dashing sea captain who flees with his family to the apparent safety of Middle Earth after chaos descends on his own realm. Elendil is the one who forges Last Alliance of Men and Elves, but fans of Tolkien's lore know that his story does not go smoothly or end happily. Elendil's fate results in the One Ring being treated like the realm's biggest and hottest potato, making him one of the most important figures in the book series.

Also important: Elendil's iconic weapon, a sword called Narsil with a mythic origin story which is eventually reforged into Aragorn's weapon Andúril. Fans of the book series who are wondering if the weapon will show up on the Amazon Prime show may have just gotten a hint as to its status from Owen himself.