This DC Villain Wants To Play Yet Another Version Of The Joker

The Corinthian from Netflix's "Sandman" is one of the creepiest characters in the show — after all, he's a literal nightmare. Boyd Holbrook brings an unquestionable, yet unnerving charm to his portrayal of the villain, who's based on the character of the same name in Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" DC comics.

In an interview with Men's Health, Holbrook revealed that he might be interested to add another, even bigger comics foe in his CV. "I think now that we're talking, The Joker ... that character seems to be endlessly reincarnated in an interesting way," he said. "Sometimes the anchor is fun, but usually those secondary characters are really great to play. There are just more keys on the keyboard."

For now, it seems that Holbrook simply brought up the Joker as a specific example when asked about the kind of role he might be interested in playing. However, with his success as the Corinthian under his belt, as well as his previous supervillain experience playing Pierce in 2017's "Logan," it could be that someone out there is making interested notes upon learning that he might like to explore the Joker, as well.