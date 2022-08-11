Law & Order: SVU May Be About To Tackle The Real-Life Case We're All Sick Of

According to ET Canada, "Law & Order: SVU" will adapt the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial from earlier this summer. New set photos taken in New York City show Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) escorting a woman out of a courtroom who is presumed to be a celebrity. The woman, played by "The Affair" star Julia Goldani Telles, sports sunglasses as she stoically exits the building while a mob of people holds up signs that read "I believe Austin." Police offers keep the onlookers at bay while paparazzi snag photos of Kelsey (the woman's suspected name based on other signs).

There is no confirmation that this is inspired by the recent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case, but ET Canada certainly feels that's where the episode is heading. It would be rather shocking to see "Law & Order: SVU" not adapt the infamous case, especially since it heavily dealt with allegations of spousal abuse and sexual assault. "SVU" will often change aspects of the real-life stories to differentiate itself, so we'll have to see how they spin this when the drama debuts this fall. "Law & Order: SVU's" first Season 24 episode lands on September 22.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).