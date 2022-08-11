Law & Order: SVU May Be About To Tackle The Real-Life Case We're All Sick Of
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is heading into an unprecedented 24th season, making it the longest-running live-action prime-time scripted series ever. With over 500 episodes, we've seen many stories play out in the drama, many of which are pulled straight from headlines in the real world. Of course, every "SVU" episode always begins with a disclaimer that reads, "The following story is fictional and does not depict any actual person or event." Riiiiiiiiiight.
For instance, Season 4, Episode 19 ("Appearances") seems to pull directly from the JonBenét Ramsey case, while Season 16, Episode 8 ("Spousal Privilege") is eerily similar to the 2014 Ray Rice scandal. With Season 24 of "Law & Order: SVU" upon us, you can expect to see some of the biggest scandals and cases of the last several months adapted on your screen. And it looks like perhaps the biggest celebrity story of the summer will be alluded to in an upcoming Season 24 episode. Yup, that one.
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case is likely be adapted for Law & Order: SVU Season 24
According to ET Canada, "Law & Order: SVU" will adapt the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial from earlier this summer. New set photos taken in New York City show Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) escorting a woman out of a courtroom who is presumed to be a celebrity. The woman, played by "The Affair" star Julia Goldani Telles, sports sunglasses as she stoically exits the building while a mob of people holds up signs that read "I believe Austin." Police offers keep the onlookers at bay while paparazzi snag photos of Kelsey (the woman's suspected name based on other signs).
There is no confirmation that this is inspired by the recent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case, but ET Canada certainly feels that's where the episode is heading. It would be rather shocking to see "Law & Order: SVU" not adapt the infamous case, especially since it heavily dealt with allegations of spousal abuse and sexual assault. "SVU" will often change aspects of the real-life stories to differentiate itself, so we'll have to see how they spin this when the drama debuts this fall. "Law & Order: SVU's" first Season 24 episode lands on September 22.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).