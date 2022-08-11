The One Thing Nick Stahl Didn't Like About Working On Fear The Walking Dead - Exclusive

"The Walking Dead" has been a television juggernaut since it premiered on AMC in 2010. Over the course of 11 seasons, it has remained a pop-culture powerhouse, making household names of Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, and Norman Reedus and spawning four spin-offs (including the live aftershow "Talking Dead" and the upcoming "Tales of the Walking Dead," which premieres on August 14).

Notable guest stars have included Ethan Embry, Thora Birch, and three alums of the "Terminator" franchise: Michael Biehn ("Terminator"), Robert Patrick ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day"), and Nick Stahl ("Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines"), who appeared on "Fear the Walking Dead." (Coincidentally, Patrick and Stahl also star alongside each other in 2021's psychological horror film "What Josiah Saw," which is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.)

For Stahl, who took a five-year break from acting that ended in 2019, his five-episode arc on "Fear the Walking Dead" is the highest-profile role he's had in years. But there's one thing he could have lived without during his time on the show, which he revealed during an exclusive interview with Looper.