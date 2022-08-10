Better Call Saul's Vince Gilligan Is Already Planning His Next Big Series

After more than a decade on the air, Vince Gilligan's "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" universe is finally coming to a close. Gilligan kicked the universe off in 2008 by introducing the world to Walter White (Bryan Cranston). In the process, he created a show that went down in history as one of the most high-profile TV dramas ever created. The show proved Cranston, previously best known to many as a sitcom actor, to be a heavyweight dramatic talent in the role of a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin.

Following up on that massive success, Gilligan worked with Peter Gould in 2015 to create the prequel series "Better Call Saul," which followed minor "Breaking Bad" character Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) on his own descent into a life of crime. The rare spin-off to rival its predecessor in terms of quality, "Better Call Saul" is acclaimed in its own right, earning a total of 46 Emmy nominations across six seasons. In 2019, Gilligan also directed "El Camino," a "Breaking Bad" sequel movie starring Aaron Paul.

With over a decade of his career spent on these interconnected projects, intrigue has no doubt brewed in the industry about what Gilligan might turn his attention to next. Now that "Better Call Saul" is at an endpoint, we finally have some answers, as it seems the showrunner is already planning his next big series.