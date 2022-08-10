How Mark Jackson Evokes Emotion As A Robot In The Orville - Exclusive

No space adventure would be complete without at least one species of semi-robotic beings. In "Star Trek," we have Vulcans, Androids, and the Borg. In "Star Wars," there's a seemingly endless variety of droids, most prominently represented by R2-D2 and C-3PO. Similarly, in Seth MacFarlane's Hulu series "The Orville," we have the Kaylon, a technology-based species of lifeforms known equally for their devotion to logic and universal sense of superiority.

Although we meet more than a few different Kaylon throughout the first three seasons of the series, Isaac (Mark Jackson) is the Kaylon emissary with whom viewers are the most familiar. When he first appears in "The Orville" Season 1, Episode 1 ("Old Wounds"), Isaac speaks at great length about the supremacy of his species. But in the time since his introduction, Isaac has undergone a unique evolution. Although he remains Kaylon at heart and is never afraid to tell others that he is better than them, he also develops a genuine appreciation for his fellow Planetary Union officers. In fact, Isaac eventually grows particularly close to Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), whom he begins dating in Season 2 and marries at the end of Season 3.

Only a few weeks before the Season 3 finale aired, the cast of "The Orville" met up with fans and members of the press at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to talk about the most recent season of the series and to reflect on how far the show has come since Season 1. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Jackson detailed the difficulties associated with playing Isaac, a character who often presents a distinct challenge. He also took time to talk about how he approached playing a very different version of Isaac toward the end of "The Orville: New Horizons."