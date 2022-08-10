Nope Editor Nicholas Monsour Tells What Grabbed Him Most About The Movie - Exclusive

Editor Nicholas Monsour has now worked on two feature films written and directed by Jordan Peele – "Us" and "Nope" — as well as several TV projects created or developed by the prolific comedian-turned-filmmaker. But even he was struck by the unique setting, characters, narrative, and themes of "Nope," Peele's third feature film overall and perhaps his most ambitious to date.

"I loved its cultural specificity," Monsour tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "I'm from LA and I've driven around and know people who've grown up in the suburbs or up in the Santa Clarita area. I love the specificity of that because you can get at much deeper, more universal truths often through real and researched specific types of characters and backgrounds."

"Nope" tells the story of siblings O.J. and Emerald Haywood (played respectively by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), who are struggling to hold onto their family business — a ranch in a remote California valley that provides trained horses for Hollywood productions, following the death of their father. Their dad's mysterious demise is only the start of a series of bizarre incidents that lead the Haywoods to discover that their land is under threat from an alien object hiding in the clouds above.

Focusing on a lesser-known business that operates in the film and TV industry, and the only one of its kind owned and operated by a Black family, "Nope" touches on issues of race, class, and the pervasive effect of cameras in our everyday lives, all while telling a scary story that combines elements of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Jaws," and other sci-fi and horror classics in a wholly original way. "It ticked a lot of the boxes of things I've always wanted to experiment with," says Monsour.