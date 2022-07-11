The Unexpected Storytelling Decision Jordan Peele Made For Nope

After building a reputation as a comedic talent throughout the 2000s into the 2010s, appearing on such projects as "Mad TV" and "Key & Peele," Jordan Peele altered his career trajectory drastically in 2017. With his directorial debut in the form of "Get Out," he proved that he can not only put together acclaim-worthy films but that he has a particular knack for the horror genre. Two years after the monumental success of "Get Out," he released another hit, "Us," which further cemented his status as a notable name in the modern horror game. As one could imagine, Peele is far from done.

On July 22, 2022, audiences will have the chance to check out Peele's latest, aptly-titled feature, "Nope," starring Keke Palmer and frequent and cherished collaborator Daniel Kaluuya. Siblings OJ (Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Palmer) call a remote ranch home along with their father, Otis (Keith David). However, when he's killed by a mysterious object that fell from the sky, they take it upon themselves to get footage of the unidentified flying object that more than likely has something to do with it. Promotional material promises a surreal, tense cinematic experience that moviegoers won't want to miss.

While "Nope" looks to hit all the beats we've come to expect from Jordan Peele's works, according to the man himself, this time around, he made an intriguing storytelling decision.