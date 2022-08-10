Prey Almost Had A Much More Mysterious Ad Campaign According To Dan Trachtenberg - Exclusive

In the exclusive interview, Dan Trachtenberg discusses how he originally pitched "Prey" when the studio was already working on "The Predator." He had wanted to premiere the trailer ambiguously at first. He explains that "I thought it would've been awesome to have a trailer come out for this movie with no title attached that was set-up [with] Naru setting off to prove herself." In this vision for the ad campaign, like in the film, "[she] goes into the woods and sees a fire in the sky, and so we immediately go, 'Oh, this is set in this earlier time in the 1700s, and it's about a Comanche,' but there's some sort of science fiction element." It's a great and mysterious set up, much like the film's own inciting incident.

In this initial idea, we see the scene where the ship lands (and is taken for a sign), but at this point neither the character nor the audience has seen the Yautja. "That's all we would get," he adds, "which already is a captivating premise and worthy of having a trailer." It would be a mysterious ad, but one that's cinematic and which prepares the audience for the right sort of film. Then once "The Predator" was in theaters, "Prey" would drop the real trailer.

Trachtenberg explains that the mysterious visual wasn't the only element of the plan, but rather "the pitch was when the 2018 movie comes out, we'd attach with it our full trailer that would have that same setup." The trailer would then move a little farther into the story, "into the bear sequence," where we see "the bear lifted up into the air and reveal the Predator and people [would] go, 'Oh my gosh, that thing we were already talking about, that's a Predator movie.'"

You can catch "Prey" on Hulu, where it is now streaming.