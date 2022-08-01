Dan Trachtenberg And Jhane Myers On Prey's Authenticity, Inspirations, And Easter Eggs - Exclusive Interview

[To Dan Trachtenberg] Your long-simmering involvement with this film was revealed a while ago on Deadline back in 2020, but you mentioned online that you had a different plan for folks discovering the film and your involvement in it... How did this come to be, and what was your initial plan?

Dan Trachtenberg: The initial hope was that, because I first pitched this movie when they were in pre-production or production on the previous "Predator" film, the 2018 "The Predator" ... I thought it would've been awesome to have a trailer come out for this movie with no title attached that was set-up [with] Naru setting off to prove herself, [she] goes into the woods and sees a fire in the sky, and so we immediately go, "Oh, this is set in this earlier time in the 1700s, and it's about a Comanche," but there's some sort of science fiction element.

That's all we would get, which already is a captivating premise and worthy of having a trailer, and then, the pitch was when the 2018 movie comes out, we'd attach with it our full trailer that would have that same setup. Then, it would go further into the bear sequence, and see that bear lifted up into the air and reveal the Predator and people go, "Oh my gosh, that thing we were already talking about, that's a Predator movie."

That'd be the announcement of the title. [It] been super rad, but alas, [it] didn't come to be. I'm still pretty stoked with how we've been able to get this movie out there, and that we would be able to make the movie at all, so I'm pretty thrilled.

[To Jhane Myers] This is the first film to have a full dub in the Comanche language. I'm really excited about that. Please tell me a little bit about that, and what other research and prep went into the film's accuracy.

Jhane Myers: I'm a citizen of the Comanche Nation, being an enrolled Comanche, but I'm also Blackfeet. Having authenticity in this film 100% of the way through is really important, because normally, as a producer, I get hired to do different projects and sometimes they're 20%, 25%, but when I read this, this has 100% [...] the language component is really important to me because this is the first time that there's ever been a film completely in the Comanche language, let alone a film that comes out that is in a Native language. That's never happened in the film industry, so this film sets the bar quite high for representation [and] authenticity throughout.