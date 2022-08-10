Prey's Dakota Beavers Explains How Taabe's A Different Kind Of Onscreen Big Brother - Exclusive

So many films about young women seeking to rise up in conventional ways in a man's world have that female protagonist experience an array of doubters, even amongst their own family. Older brothers are often portrayed of dismissive of the younger sister's efforts, but not here — Taabe backs Naru's play, and the series ends with the pair joining forces as equals. In the interview, Beavers explains why this approach to their relationship was so important to him.

"It was important to me that Taabe not just be another older brother who was angry and jealous," he says, "and 'You can't do that, I'm the big boy here,' because we've seen that so many times. I wanted [him] to be someone who was supportive and loving, yet a strong and masculine guy, but he knew his sister's talents and he wanted her to succeed."

It's a smart approach that adds a modern, trope-escaping touch to an innovative franchise film. What's more, their relationship is really healthy, and that makes their team up in the final act work in "Prey." It also makes sure that Taabe is a character that really works in a modern lens. Beavers continues to explain how he wanted Taabe to want the best for Naru: "He wanted her to feel fulfilled in life, so that was really important to me, and I was so thankful that it translated that way in the end."

It's that evident motive that allows them to pair up so well at the end, and that adds a moving element that would be missing if Taabe were the oh-so-stereotypical disapproving brother.

"Prey" is now streaming on Hulu.