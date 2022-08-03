Dakota Beavers On Historical Accuracy, Horseback Riding, And Being A Good Brother In Prey - Exclusive Interview

How did you come to join "Prey"?

I came in a roundabout way; the stars kind of aligned. I got an email and I did a few auditions, and then they shipped me out to LA to do an in-person audition, and luckily it turned out for the good. Now, wouldn't you know it, I'm in a "Predator" movie and I'm more than happy — I'm ecstatic.

Were you a fan of the franchise coming into it?

My experience stemmed mostly from the first one, so I had seen Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest of those muscle-bound boys. After I had got the part, I went back and I watched all the other ones, and now I'm a fan for life.



Your character, Taabe, comes back from his first hunt anointed in the tribe, but then he continues to support Naru in her journey even when it's not popular. That was a really interesting dynamic. Could you tell me about their relationship?

It was important to me that Taabe not just be another older brother who was angry and jealous, and "You can't do that, I'm the big boy here," because we've seen that so many times. I wanted [him] to be someone who was supportive and loving, yet a strong and masculine guy, but he knew his sister's talents and he wanted her to succeed. He wanted her to feel fulfilled in life, so that was really important to me, and I was so thankful that it translated that way in the end.

It also felt like "Prey" was committed to historical accuracy, representing tribal activities and traits in an accurate way. Can you talk to me about what steps they took to keep things feeling grounded and authentic?

One of the first things that was integral to making this movie was having Jhane [Myers] head up the project with Dan [Trachtenberg], being a Comanche woman herself who is there to say, "This is right, this isn't right"; "This looks good, this doesn't look good"; and to be there for the actors.

She's like a top-tier auntie. She's there for all the people. She was there for me. Any time I was hungry, man — because they had me on a strict diet — she'd deliver pizzas to my room to make sure I was eating. But Jhane was the number one reason why this film was as accurate as we could make it, and I am so thankful and proud to know her.