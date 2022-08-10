We Finally Know If Hawkins Will Be In Chicago Fire Season 11

As with any Dick Wolf production, the Season 10 finale episode of "Chicago Fire" was a cliffhanger. The biggest concern at the moment is if Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) survive the attempt on their lives by Thomas Campbell (Eric Slater). We're likely to have more Stellaride in Season 11 as there's been no news about Kinney or Mayo leaving the series, so fans should really be worried about the fate of Hawkami.

The Season 10 finale made it look like things were pretty much over between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nichols). Despite Hawkins being all in, Violet was pulling away, thinking her beau wasn't putting in enough effort during the whole we're-all-gonna-get-fired-because-of-Emma fiasco. The last interaction we see between the duo is when Violet exits Hawkins' car before her last shift at 51. She also gives Gallo (Alberto Rosende) a flirty look at the Stellaride wedding reception, suggesting she might move on from Hawkins in Season 11. Could this be one of those instances when a relationship is killed off between seasons? Will Hawkins appear in Season 11? Well, we finally have some answers, Hawkami stans.