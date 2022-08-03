Director Ron Howard & Co-Producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon Talk Thirteen Lives - Exclusive Interview

[Ron] Howard, you've made a lot of different kinds of movies, but the claustrophobia and focus on process here calls specifically to mind "Apollo 13." Did you use any similar techniques?

Howard: I didn't use similar shooting techniques, particularly. When we shot the weightlessness in Apollo 13, we were actually in an airplane, nicknamed The Vomit Comet, which flies parabolas out over the Gulf of Mexico. On the dive, it creates 23 seconds of weightlessness. We shot all of our wide shots during those 23 seconds of diving.

We did 10 or 12 days of this kind of shooting, and it was really intense. There was a feeling of discovery, surprises ... Sometimes things would shift in the shot in interesting, very realistic ways. That was similar, in a lot of ways, to underwater shooting and that sense of capturing a real environment like with "Thirteen Lives."

Raymond, this is your first Hollywood production credit. Given the opportunity, if you could remake any of your previous films into an English language Hollywood film, which would you want to do? What do you think would be the best fit?

Phathanavirangoon: The kind of films I make usually are more independent, but they're also quite specific to their cultures and the social political situations they're in. I'd love to have films that are shown to more people around the world in English, but I tend to like stories that are very specific to cultures, and to languages, and things like that. If other people want to try it and go ahead with it, they have my blessings.

Personally, I like to make films that are [including this film] very specific to when, and where, and what happened. That's the kind of cinema that I'm really attracted to — not exactly a wide audience kind of film, but films that say something about the world that we live in and the conditions of the different places and times that we are in.