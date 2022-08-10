The Breaking Bad Video Game You'll Never Get To Play

During a recent appearance on the Inside the Gilliverse podcast (per Comicbook.com), Vince Gilligan revealed that numerous attempts were made to create a "Breaking Bad" video game in the past. The team had a few ideas for gaming projects in mind, but their main goal was to produce one that was inspired by Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto" series.

The "Breaking Bad" co-creator said that he's never been much of a video game connoisseur, but even he's familiar with Rockstar's controversial crime series. As such, he wanted to model their planned video game release after it. "I remember saying to the guys, that are off running Apple now, who said yes originally to Breaking Bad, 'Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can't you have a module, can there be a Breaking Bad [game]?'" Gilligan recalled. "That never came to fruition."

Gilligan went on to say that he and his team also considered making a VR-centric game for the Sony PlayStation VR headset, but no significant progress was made on that front either. However, they did manage to produce a mobile game in the form of "Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements" back in 2019. Unfortunately, it was discontinued shortly after it launched and nothing ever came of subsequent pitches for other gaming projects.