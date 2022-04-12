Will There Be Any More Breaking Bad Spin-Offs After Better Call Saul Ends?

The end of "Better Call Saul" is going to break the hearts of fans who just can't get enough of this universe. However, in recent years, the "Breaking Bad" creators have continued to explore this world, suggesting that there are still plenty of stories to be told about these characters. In addition to "Better Call Saul," they made "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" for Netflix, which gave Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) an emotional swansong. That said, fans shouldn't expect more spin-offs any time soon, according to the franchise's creative overlords.

While speaking to Deadline, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" scribes Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan talked about their future plans, revealing that they want to pursue fresh projects for a while. Still, they haven't ruled out returning to the "Breaking Bad" franchise down the line. "Maybe someday, but personally I'm going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can," said Gould.

Gilligan echoed this sentiment, stating that he hopes people will be receptive to the other projects he's working on and forget about "Breaking Bad" for the time being. "There are stories left to tell [in the Breaking Bad universe], but it's not proving something to the world, it's about proving something to yourself. That thing I'm working on, hopefully, someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it."