The Strange Way Fall 'Faked' Its Way To A PG-13 Rating

The movie business isn't only about entertainment, of course; it's also about making money. So naturally, producers will do all they can to ensure their movie makes the most money possible. An R-rating could be a death sentence for reaching a wider audience and bringing in big bucks... unless your movie is "Deadpool," of course.

That was the predicament facing the new movie "Fall," which will hit theaters on August 12. "Shazam!" star Grace Caroline Currey and "Marvel's Runaways" star Virginia Gardner appear in the film as best friends Becky and Hunter. After Becky's husband dies in a rock-climbing accident, Hunter convinces Becky to re-embrace her love of climbing by attacking a 2,000-foot-tall radio tower in the middle of nowhere. Of course, everything goes wrong as the old tower falls apart, and the two end up stranded without a way to get down. It's "Open Water" in the sky.

From what we can see in the trailer, the low-budget indie thriller doesn't contain any sex scenes or explicit violence. However, it would seem that the film was still under the threat of an R-rating. Why? Given the intense situation of climbing a rickety tower and getting stuck in the sky, you can imagine there are lots of F-bombs in the script. That's all it takes for a higher rating. According to Variety, the film's mere $3 million budget did not allow any time or money for reshoots. What was the producing team to do to not suffer the fate of an R-rating?