Idris Elba Has Big Ambitions For Bloodsport's Next Project

Idris Elba is working on a new secret DC project, but that's really all we know about the mystery series or film at this time. The actor mentioned working on the project when promoting his new movie "Beast," and it looks like after making his brief appearance in the MCU's "Thor: Love and Thunder," it's time to head back to DC.

Whatever this mysterious project is, it'll mark the third time Elba has worked on something DC-related. He played Roque in 2010's "The Losers," and more famously, Bloodsport in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." With Roque as dead as any dead animal who has ever died, this new DC project is more than likely connected to the anti-hero we met last year. For some time, there were rumors that Bloodsport was getting his own television series on HBO Max, but it's still in the air if this is what Elba is hinting at. Maybe it's another collaborative movie or a solo film for the character. What we do know is what the actor wants to see onscreen regarding Bloodsport, and it's a showdown all DC fans would be happy to see play out.