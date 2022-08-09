Bee And PuppyCat Fans Have Some Major Netflix News To Celebrate

Natasha Allegri's cult animated web series "Bee and PuppyCat" follows a 22-year-old temp worker named Bee (voiced by Allyn Rachel) and her mysterious, curmudgeonly companion PuppyCat (voiced by a text-to-speech program known as Oliver) as the two travel across "Fishbowl Space" completing various odd jobs. The series' first season was famously funded through a successful grassroots Kickstarter campaign and distinguished itself through its surrealist animation style and unique blend of comedy and drama (which no doubt reminds viewers of shows like "Adventure Time," which Allegri worked on as an artist).

The first season of "Bee and PuppyCat" was initially released exclusively on Frederator Studios' "Cartoon Hangover” YouTube channel and aired episodes periodically from 2013 to 2016. Unfortunately, what we know about "Bee and PuppyCat's" forthcoming second season isn't much, outside of an announcement in October 2020 that indicated Season 2 (titled "Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space") would release sometime in 2022.

Thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has released some inspiring news regarding Season 2 of "Bee and PuppyCat," which fans have no doubt been waiting on for years.