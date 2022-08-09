Bee And PuppyCat Fans Have Some Major Netflix News To Celebrate
Natasha Allegri's cult animated web series "Bee and PuppyCat" follows a 22-year-old temp worker named Bee (voiced by Allyn Rachel) and her mysterious, curmudgeonly companion PuppyCat (voiced by a text-to-speech program known as Oliver) as the two travel across "Fishbowl Space" completing various odd jobs. The series' first season was famously funded through a successful grassroots Kickstarter campaign and distinguished itself through its surrealist animation style and unique blend of comedy and drama (which no doubt reminds viewers of shows like "Adventure Time," which Allegri worked on as an artist).
The first season of "Bee and PuppyCat" was initially released exclusively on Frederator Studios' "Cartoon Hangover” YouTube channel and aired episodes periodically from 2013 to 2016. Unfortunately, what we know about "Bee and PuppyCat's" forthcoming second season isn't much, outside of an announcement in October 2020 that indicated Season 2 (titled "Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space") would release sometime in 2022.
Thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has released some inspiring news regarding Season 2 of "Bee and PuppyCat," which fans have no doubt been waiting on for years.
The series will be coming to Netflix on September 6th, along with the second season
On August 9th, Netflix added a page on their app for "Bee and PuppyCat," which included a brand new trailer for the series and a release date of September 6th, 2022. Understandably, fans on Twitter were incredibly excited for Season 2 to get a solid release date after all these years and were similarly thrilled to get a small glimpse of the upcoming season through the newly released trailer.
"IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR YEARS YOU GUYS I'M CRYING," wrote @ohsomagicdance, responding to a clip of the newly released trailer. In addition to fans' excitement over the series' fast-approaching release date, the trailer also showed some gorgeously re-animated clips from Season 1. Indeed, this new trailer seems to imply that even the pilot episode is getting re-animated in a new, improved art style for the upcoming Netflix series, a change that will undoubtedly inspire joy.
In any case, it's clear that both the exciting new trailer and the forthcoming release date have fans all across the internet celebrating the long-awaited return of "Bee and PuppyCat."