Brian Herbert And Kevin Anderson Explain The Making Of Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad'Dib - Exclusive

"Dune" is a long story, so it should come as no surprise to hear that the original novel requires multiple graphic novels in order to tell its story all the way through. Fortunately, going into the second volume was easier for the team, as Kevin Anderson stated, "'Volume Two' was easier because 'Volume One' did all the heavy lifting of introducing all the concepts, and the story is really rolling by 'Volume Two.' Paul and Jessica run through the desert, and they meet up with the Fremen, and the Harkonnens are wrapping up after the battle of Arrakeen."

By the sound of it, "Volume Two" had many big action set pieces that were apparently a lot of fun for the illustrators to draw, and things will only get bigger going into "Volume Three." As for adapting the story, they had the best road map and didn't deviate from the original story. Anderson continued to elaborate how they set out with the goal of adapting Frank Herbert's story as faithfully as possible, but they managed to take some creative license when presenting what would ordinarily be dry information.

"You have a conversation between Jessica and Stilgar that goes on for pages and pages," he explained. "You don't just do panels of Jessica talking, then Stilgar talking, then Jessica talking. You mix that up with the head shots, but then you can do an outside desert scene and then you can do Fremen and the Sietch, and you can do them walking through the caves." With this, it still looks like action's taking place on the page even if it's a relatively docile scene.



"Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad'Dib" is available to order now from Abrams Books.