Thirteen Lives' Joel Edgerton Credits Star Wars For His Hollywood Success - Exclusive

When asked what the biggest differences were between acting in the "Star Wars" prequels and in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Edgerton answered that there was "quite a lot" different, and much of this difference was due to being in different stages of his career. He explained, "One of my first sort of jobs on a big movie was doing the initial prequels, and I was nervous. It was also my first job working on an American production. I was nervous. I thought I was going to get fired. ... I felt so lucky to be there."

When asked to return to the role of Owen Lars as a "middle-aged guy," Edgerton said, "there was never a question of not returning because, not only were all the original cast back, I owe a lot of the reason I'm sitting here today to being in those initial prequels, because that opened the doors to the world of international filmmaking to me. I'll always thank George Lucas and the fact that I look enough like a young Phil Brown, Uncle Owen, that I got that job, because it really changed the course of my life in many ways."

