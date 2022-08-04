Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen, And 'James' Supapunpinyo On Thirteen Lives' Challenges - Exclusive Interview

How did you go about researching your characters?

Joel Edgerton: Sadly, I didn't have [Richard Harris] with us on set, but we had access. This was such a well-covered event, particularly ... not so much in the early news coverage, but the deeper detail and the execution of the rescue for us as guys playing divers, having access to interviews and books written by the divers and really get[ting] inside their head. Beyond that, some of us were lucky enough to have conversations with our real folk and this incredible team of divers that supported us to go into the real physical research and physical training for what we had to do.

Teeradon "James" Supapunpinyo: I haven't met the real coach ... but I did research that [involved] watch[ing] him in the news, [on] YouTube and everything that [let me] watch him, how he speaks. [How] did he act when he was with the boys? I started to copy him. Another thing is the accent that I have to speak in ... not in a Thai accent, but some dialect that has to change.

[My character, the] coach, he has been a monk for eight years, so he knows how to meditate in the Buddhist way. I went to the temple and had to learn about how to meditate in the Thai Buddhist way. [Finally], I had to reduce my weight. I had to diet in the quarantine. In 14 days, I remember that I ate about 700 calories per day, and I had to burn, and I had to do an exercise bicycle and do exercise [targeting] my jaw line, to make [the bones] visible.

Viggo Mortensen: You look a lot better now.

James: Yeah.

Mortensen: You looked good then, the way you're supposed to look, but you look much healthier now.

James: Thank you. More healthy now.

Mortensen: Rick Stanton, the guy I play, he was our technical advisor for the diving stuff. He was there for our rehearsals and trained all of us, and so did Jason Mallinson, one of the other divers who accomplished this feat ... I prepared, but before we got to Australia, I did a lot of Zooms talking to him, trying to hear the way he spoke and his rhythms, physically and verbally and all that.

He gradually shared a lot of images and videos and information about the rescue so I could imagine what it might have been like to do it. Once we got to Australia and we were together, we had a good amount of time in the water with those guys, and that helped us to copy their diving style, which is very particular in cave diving.