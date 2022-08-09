Top Gun: Maverick Almost Put A Sports Icon In The Cockpit

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton admitted that he wasn't just offered a part in "Top Gun: Maverick," he went directly to its star to ask for one. Already friends with Tom Cruise, the driving icon asked his old pal if there was a chance of making an appearance. "When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I have to ask him.'" He added that when it came to potentially turning up in the film, there was no role too small, assuring Cruise, "I don't care what role it is. I'll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back."

His good friend happily agreed, even going as far as marking Hamilton as one of the pilots in the film to join Teller and co. in the air. Unfortunately, it never came to be after Hamilton encountered a bump in the road that often appears — scheduling conflicts. Hamilton was hard at work in the F1 season and had to remain grounded, leading to what he called "The most upsetting call that I think I've ever had" to turn it down. However, while he may not have taken off this time around, given the success of "Maverick" and talk of getting back in the skies for a third film, there might be space for Hamilton in the future. The sky is a big place, after all.