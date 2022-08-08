Euphoria Almost Handed Zendaya's Role To A Different Actress

"Euphoria" casting director Jennifer Venditti recently spoke with Variety about the process of casting Rue — and revealed that the part almost didn't go to Zendaya. According to Venditti, this other contender, who was not an actor when they came across her, has had similar life experiences to Rue, including struggles with addiction.

Venditti explained, "Here was a young woman who had been street scouted by my team who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory as Rue and had come around to the other side." However, her lack of acting experience ultimately led the casting directors to reconsider. Venditti continued, "But with a TV show, it can be many years [of work]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigor of the process, we didn't know if she could handle what it would take in terms of stamina."

The actress was set up with an acting coach to see if the training would help prepare her for the weight of taking on a leading series role. Further, she was even paired up with Hunter Schafer, who was in the process of trying out for Jules, for an audition. However, ultimately, Venditti and creator Sam Levinson felt it wasn't the best fit in the end.

The role, of course, ended up going to Zendaya, who Venditti has nothing but praise for. Venditti said, "It's so interesting. A polar opposite. Because here's Zendaya, who has none of the life experiences of Rue, who was able to dig into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way."