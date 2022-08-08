Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Is Looking For Authenticity With Its Cast

After establishing the ancestral past of the Dutton family with the first "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan will soon be taking his popular franchise into the roaring '20s with its next installment.

When the series was first announced under the title of "1932," initial reports placed the chunk of the prequel series in the Great Depression. However, the series has since been retitled "1923," and will reportedly take place during the third year of the prior decade (via Variety). Although Paramount+ hasn't released a logline for the series yet, the early '20s were largely characterized by spirited, freewheeling, party-hearty ways as well as money-fattened economic double-dealings.

Never let it be said that the show's entire universe doesn't strive for authenticity. "Yellowstone" is filmed in Montana proper where the Dutton ranch is located in-universe, after all — though the franchise also shoots interiors in places such as Utah. Notably, a recent casting call for "1923" hints that Sheridan and the rest of the show's production outfit are looking to keep things as authentic to its Montana-based setting as possible.