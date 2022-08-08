Ted Lasso Changed The Way Strangers Ask Brett Goldstein For Drugs

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly and joined by his co-star Hannah Waddingham, Goldstein revealed that one unique fan encounter he'd had was when he was asked for drugs by a "Ted Lasso" fan. Well, 'unique' might not be the right word as the actor admitted that it wasn't the first time he was approached for illegal substances. "Before I was recognized for being Roy Kent, I used to always get asked for drugs because I look like I'm the guy you go to for drugs." Now though, being a world-famous star of a beloved sitcom ensures that this kind of talk will happen wherever Goldstein goes.

"We were in a different country, and I was with Phil Dunster who plays Jamie and this American guy with his girlfriend came up to me and went, 'Hey man, you know where I can get some drugs?'" Before he could even speak, though, the stranger took a second glance at one of the MVPs of "Ted Lasso" and saw he bore a startling similarity. "And then he stopped and he went, 'Man, you look like Roy Kent. Anyway, where can I get drugs?' [Laughs] Then he walked past Phil and he went, 'You look like Jamie Tartt!' Then he walked back to his girlfriend and said, 'These two drug dealers look like Roy and Jamie.' That was my favorite."