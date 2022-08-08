Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Thanks George R.R. Martin For One Of The Worst Editorial Decisions Ever

In a video interview for Netflix Tudum, Neil Gaiman and George R. R. Martin discussed a number of things, including the newest adaptation of "The Sandman." One topic of interest that arose was how Gaiman revealed that, in a roundabout way, he owes the success of "The Sandman" to Martin. Back in the '80s, when TV was black and white and dinosaurs roamed the countryside, Gaiman pitched "The Sandman" to Martin as a potential part of his "Wild Cards" series.

For those who are unfamiliar with "Wild Cards," it's an anthology book series featuring science fiction and superhero content, written by a broad swath of authors but edited and supervised by Martin. At the time of Gaiman's proposal, though, Martin rejected the author on the merit of his comparatively small publishing catalog. Unsurprisingly, Martin appears to have come to regret that choice. "It's not the greatest decision I made in my editing career," Martin said in the interview.

Of course, if Martin hadn't rejected Gaiman, it's entirely possible that "The Sandman" would have never reached the critical acclaim that it ultimately achieved. At the very least, it wouldn't have had access to DC's cast of characters and could have been very different from the actual final product. Something tells us that version of the tale is best left in the Dreaming.