Scoob!: Holiday Haunt Team Is Recording The Score For A Movie No One Will Ever See

2020's "Scoob!" served as a modernized reboot of the "Scooby-Doo" film franchise, which had previously consisted of numerous direct-to-video films (such as "Scooby-Doo and the Cyberchase" or "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island") and two live-action theatrical films written by "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.

The animated reboot saw the team from Mystery Incorporated investigating the secret history of Scooby-Doo himself (Frank Welker), who is revealed to be a descendant of Alexander the Great's dog, Peritas. Scooby-Doo's relation to Peritas places him at the center of an ancient prophecy that involves unlocking the gates of the underworld — a prophecy that the malevolent Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) wants to exploit in order to reunite with his dog Muttley (Billy West).

Although "Scoob!" was no doubt intended to herald a new era of "Scooby-Doo" theatrical films, the movie received dismal reviews from critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As such, it should come as no surprise that the film's sequel, "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," has recently been canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery (via The Hollywood Reporter). What is surprising, however, is the fact that the team is continuing to work on the film despite said cancellation.