Scoob!: Holiday Haunt Team Is Recording The Score For A Movie No One Will Ever See
2020's "Scoob!" served as a modernized reboot of the "Scooby-Doo" film franchise, which had previously consisted of numerous direct-to-video films (such as "Scooby-Doo and the Cyberchase" or "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island") and two live-action theatrical films written by "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.
The animated reboot saw the team from Mystery Incorporated investigating the secret history of Scooby-Doo himself (Frank Welker), who is revealed to be a descendant of Alexander the Great's dog, Peritas. Scooby-Doo's relation to Peritas places him at the center of an ancient prophecy that involves unlocking the gates of the underworld — a prophecy that the malevolent Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) wants to exploit in order to reunite with his dog Muttley (Billy West).
Although "Scoob!" was no doubt intended to herald a new era of "Scooby-Doo" theatrical films, the movie received dismal reviews from critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As such, it should come as no surprise that the film's sequel, "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," has recently been canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery (via The Hollywood Reporter). What is surprising, however, is the fact that the team is continuing to work on the film despite said cancellation.
The team had already booked musicians to record the score before the film was axed
Since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the company (now Warner Bros. Discovery) has axed $825 million worth of content, a strategy that led directly to the heartbreaking cancellation of "Batgirl" and "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," both of which were already in post-production.
Yet despite the animated film's abrupt cancellation, "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" writer and producer Tony Cervone recently revealed that the team is still working on it, sharing a photo on Instagram showing a room full of musicians accompanied by the caption "So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians? You record the d*** score!"
The fact that the team is still recording the score is certainly surprising given the film's extremely public and utterly shocking cancellation. Addressing the news on Instagram, Cervone confirmed, "The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."
In any case, both of Cervone's posts seem to imply that he was completely blindsided by the decision to ax "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" — though it's still somewhat heartwarming to know that he cared enough to see the film completed, even if nobody is ever going to see the finished product.