Barry's Eerie Season 3 Turn Was In The Cards From The Beginning

"Barry" returned to HBO this year for its third season, as it follows the titular hitman-turned-actor as he tries to leave his life as an assassin behind. The show's third outing was met with plenty of praise for its brutally funny approach to crime drama, earning itself an impressive 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only does the season move away from the comedy value that Barry (Bill Hader) — a seasoned killer — is an aspiring actor, but it deconstructs him and looks at what really makes him tick. He has to reckon with his actions, while also trying to maintain the new life that he's built for himself.

Ultimately, the ending of "Barry" Season 3 leaves audiences with a giant cliffhanger, and Hader recently teased a little of what to expect in Season 4 when speaking to The Wrap. Hader said, "Where Sally and NoHo Hank specifically end up this season and giving them Barry's disease, like they murder people ... was something that, as we were looking at Season 4, it was kind of going like, 'Oh, that could be interesting to just have their characters be different.'"

In a more recent interview, the actor opened up about the season's dark turn, revealing that it was always planned.