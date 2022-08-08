Some Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Members Actually Know What Groot Is Saying
Groot (Vin Diesel) made a spectacular debut in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and quickly became a fan favorite among MCU fans. Out the gate, it was clear Rocket (Bradley Cooper) understood everything the lovable tree was saying, despite the only words that flow from his mouth being "I am Groot." The duo carry on conversations, but no one else from the Guardians team knows Groot what he's saying in the origin film.
As the MCU carried on, more and more characters could understand the real meanings behind each new "I am Groot." This was especially evident in "Avengers: Infinity War," when the team responds to a sassy "I am Groot," from the character with shock and slight disgust. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) also reveals he knows how to speak Groot, as he learned it on Asgard, where it was offered as an elective in school.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn is now elaborating on Groot's dialogue, explaining which cast members know what Groot is saying and how it appears in their scripts.
The Guardians of the Galaxy scripts are all different regarding Groot's lines
Over on Twitter, James Gunn answered fan questions about his movie's role in the MCU, where he dished on all things Groot. One fan asked if the scripts for the "Guardians" movies have what Groot is saying written down or if it just says "I am Groot."
"In the scripts for crew and cast that don't understand Groot it says 'I am Groot.' But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them," Gunn explained. Another fan followed up, asking if all the Guardians understand Groot based on what we saw in "Avengers: Infinity War." "Yes all the Guardians understand him now. It takes a certain amount of time and bonding to be able to understand him," Gunn further clarified.
Gunn went on to correct something about Thor and his understanding of the Groot language. "It's a joke. Thor is a god who was able to understand Groot from the get-go," Gunn said in response to a fan who asked if the elective line was ad-libbed or not.
It will be interesting to see what happens in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" because the Gamora, who is currently loose somewhere in the galaxy, is the 2014 version of the character who has yet to spend time with Groot. Will she understand him right away when they eventually reconnect?