Some Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Members Actually Know What Groot Is Saying

Over on Twitter, James Gunn answered fan questions about his movie's role in the MCU, where he dished on all things Groot. One fan asked if the scripts for the "Guardians" movies have what Groot is saying written down or if it just says "I am Groot."

"In the scripts for crew and cast that don't understand Groot it says 'I am Groot.' But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them," Gunn explained. Another fan followed up, asking if all the Guardians understand Groot based on what we saw in "Avengers: Infinity War." "Yes all the Guardians understand him now. It takes a certain amount of time and bonding to be able to understand him," Gunn further clarified.

Gunn went on to correct something about Thor and his understanding of the Groot language. "It's a joke. Thor is a god who was able to understand Groot from the get-go," Gunn said in response to a fan who asked if the elective line was ad-libbed or not.

It will be interesting to see what happens in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" because the Gamora, who is currently loose somewhere in the galaxy, is the 2014 version of the character who has yet to spend time with Groot. Will she understand him right away when they eventually reconnect?