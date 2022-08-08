The Devastating Death Of Magnum PI's Roger Mosley

Beloved "Magnum, P.I" star Roger E. Mosley died on A22 at the age of 83, according to the actor's daughter, who shared the news in a Facebook post. "It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all," Ch-a Mosley wrote in her lengthy dedication. On August 6, Mosley's daughter also shared on Facebook that hersevere was in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. He is a legend, a trailblazer, a roll [sic] model, a friend to his communities. He is my 'Mr. Man,'" Ch-a initially wrote. Mosley was a member of the talented "Magnum, P.I." cast, starring in 158 episodes alongside Tom Selleck, where he played helicopter pilot Theodore Calvin, aka T.C. He made a two-episode (2019 and 2021) cameo appearance in the now-canceled "Magnum P.I." reboot on CBS as John Booky, the barber to his former character. It would mark Mosley's final acting credit.