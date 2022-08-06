Jennette McCurdy Gives An Eyebrow-Raising Detail About The End Of Her Time On Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy was once one of the biggest stars on kids' TV thanks to her integral role on the massively popular Nickelodeon series "iCarly." The show had its fair share of questionable elements that viewers choose to ignore, but it's also fondly remembered by those young enough to have watched it when it originally aired. It even recently got a more grown-up revival on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

McCurdy, however, doesn't appear in the new version, and recent claims she has made about her time working on the original make it clear why. As detailed in a Washington Post profile, the former child star is coming out with a new memoir telling all about her life and work during that tumultuous period, with the eye-catching title "I'm Glad My Mom Died." The book details abuse she apparently suffered at the hands of her late mother and on the set of "iCarly." In the profile and her memoir, McCurdy also makes some eyebrow-raising claims about the tail end of her Nick tenure, when she shared billing with then-rising star Ariana Grande on the show "Sam & Cat.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.