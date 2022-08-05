John Leguizamo Blasts James Franco's Casting As Fidel Castro

Hollywood sure likes to kick the figurative hornet's nest with its casting decisions, especially when it comes to characters of color. From John Wayne's casting as Genghis Khan in 1956's "The Conqueror" to the more recent example of Scarlett Johansson's role in "Ghost in the Shell," who is Japanese in the source material, the movie industry has a history of miscasting roles.

Recently, Variety announced the casting of James Franco as the Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film "Alina of Cuba." Based on the story of Castro's real-life illegitimate daughter Alina Fernandez, "Alina of Cuba" will follow Alina's life as she acts as a critic of her father's reign in the Caribbean nation, and her eventual defection to Spain in 1993. However, it seems as if iconic Emmy-winning actor John Leguizamo (who you recently heard as the voice of Bruno in "Encanto") has a rather strong opinion about the actor who has been tapped to play Castro, and Hollywood's continuing white-washing of characters.