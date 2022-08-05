21% Of Fans Think This Character Is In The Black Panther Suit In Wakanda Forever

Looper conducted a survey to see who MCU fans think is hiding under the suit in the first "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer. Over 600 US participants took our poll, which showed that 21.36% of fans believe Okoye (Danai Gurira) is sporting the Black Panther suit. Okoye never takes on the mantle of Black Panther in the comics, but with the MCU loosely adapting many of their stories, anything is possible.

Okoye taking the top spot in our survey is quite the surprise, as many fans have theorized Shuri (Letitia Wright) will take the mantel in the wake of her brother's death. The genius came in second, with 19.74% of poll-takers thinking she is the mysterious figure at the end of the trailer. This is canon from Marvel Comics, as Shuri becomes Black Panther during the "Dark Reign" era.

Landing at number three in the survey is Nakia (Lupita N'Yongo), with 18.77% of the vote. As with Okoye, Nakia never holds the mantel in the comic books, but many have felt she'd be a good contender for filling T'Challa's shoes. Rounding out Looper's poll is M'Baku (Winston Duke) with 15.86%, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) with 12.94%, and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with 11.3% of the vote. It makes sense those three characters fell toward the bottom as M'Baku's figure doesn't seem to match the smaller-framed one we see in the trailer; Killmonger is (supposedly) dead, and Queen Ramonda just doesn't quite fit the bill.

All will be revealed when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lands in theaters on November 11.