Predator Prequel Prey Has Rotten Tomatoes Critics Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

The initial wave of reviews for "Prey" has been overwhelmingly positive. Indeed, as of this writing, the film currently holds an impressive 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. While it is, of course, entirely possible that the film's score will fluctuate a bit as more reviews from Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics come in, its current rating does place it considerably higher than not only 2018's "The Predator," but also 1987's "Predator," which holds an 80% Tomatometer score.

In other words, if "Prey" manages to keep its score above 80%, then it'll end up being the highest-rated "Predator" film to date and only the third installment of the franchise to hold a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the film's early reviews, it's not hard to see why critics are falling head over heels for "Prey" either. A number of critics have gone out of their way to praise, in particular, the film's action sequences, with many calling it a worthy sequel to the franchise's first, Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 installment.

For instance, in their review of the film for The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Scheck wrote, "The important thing [about 'Prey'] is that the action sequences are staged with maximum skillfulness." For Bloody Disgusting, Megan Navarro similarly observed that "'Prey' takes its cues from 1987's 'Predator' in terms of simplicity and bloody action-horror." In their Empire Magazine review of "Prey," James Dyer also praised the film, writing, "Effortlessly the best 'Predator' movie since the original, 'Prey' proves that, against all expectation, there's life in the franchise yet."

In case the film's reviews weren't already positive enough, many critics are also praising the star-making performance that's at the center of "Prey."