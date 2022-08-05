Ron Howard Shares How He Feels About Thirteen Lives' Streaming Release - Exclusive

Ron Howard acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on movie theaters always left him somewhat uncertain about how the film would eventually be released. "It's always been a very fluid thing throughout the process," he said. "I love big screen experiences, but when Amazon acquired MGM [and] saw the movie ... They had so much passion for it and belief in it as a worldwide experience. And they want to release it in 200 countries all at once. And I couldn't help but feel, well, this is interesting. Because this is really the way the world experienced the actual event."

"Thirteen Lives" was intended for the big screen, and Howard wants "as many people as possible to see it that way in that first week where we are out theatrically and in other subsequent special screenings that we'll have along the way." Even so, he loves "this idea that we're going to have this moment where the whole world can see our dramatization of this event that they may remember."

"Thirteen Lives" is now streaming on Prime Video.