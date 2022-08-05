Kevin Spacey Now Owes An Eye-Opening Amount Over His House Of Cards Firing

When the long-overdue #MeToo movement took Hollywood by storm in 2017, one of the many famous actors who got caught up in the controversy was Kevin Spacey. In October of that same year, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of a sexual misconduct incident that happened when Rapp was only 14. This opened the floodgates for others to come forward with their stories about Spacey, some of which are decades old.

MRC — the production company behind Netflix's popular "House of Cards" series — started an investigation after these allegations came to light and discovered evidence that many of the allegations were likely to be true. They immediately cut ties with Spacey based on the fact that he breached his contracts by failing to perform his contractually obligated duties professionally He also ended up being dismissed and replaced from Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" later that same year.

Firing the actor required massive rewrites at the last minute and shortened the final season of "House of Cards" by several episodes. MRC claimed that they suffered significant material damage because of this. After years of legal battles, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge confirmed earlier today that despite appeals filed by Spacey's attorneys, he will in fact have to pay the damages MRC is asking to be compensated for. And those damages aren't cheap.