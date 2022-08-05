How Sports Films Shaped The Plot Of Prey According To Director Dan Trachtenberg - Exclusive

In developing the story, it was clear from the onset that Dan Trachtenberg "wanted to make a survival tale, a very man-against-the-elements movie." That's a formula that really works in a "Predator" film — you're hunting, being hunted, and trying to survive against a thing with all the advantages. In our interview, he clarified that he wanted the story to be "told primarily through action," but he "didn't want it to just be that lone visceral experience, [he] wanted it to be emotional as well."

Those aren't easy elements to square, so what can one do? He had an epiphany: What's a genre that's often full of action and yet usually tells emotional stories of one person or one team growing, changing, and overcoming all odds against a nemesis?

"I thought to infuse this with the engine of a sports movie. Make it an underdog story," Trachtenberg explained. "In thinking about that, I was like, 'Wouldn't it be great if the making of the movie replicated the story that the main character was going through?' What if we took a people that are so often relegated to playing the villain or the sidekick in a movie, never the lead, never the hero? All of that led me to this setting and to the Comanche."

It's an unconventional influence, but surely it's one that really worked to tell the story of the central protagonist, Naru, and her struggles against the deadly alien menace.

