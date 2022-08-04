The New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Animated Movie Title Promises Chaos

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird struck gold when they launched the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic book series back in the early 1980s. Focused on four genetically enhanced turtles — Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo — the series followed their adventures as they cleaned up the streets of New York City by fending off any and all evildoers. It should come as no surprise that these characters and their stories took off, hence why the "TMNT" brand is now a globally-known entertainment powerhouse that has crossed over into all kinds of media.

Since their creation, Master Splinter's four adopted turtle sons have appeared in everything from video games to cartoons. At the same time, many likely recognize them for their multiple outings at the movies — the first of which being the widely-beloved "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" from director Steve Barron, which premiered in 1990. In the decades since, a handful of different "TMNT" continuities have graced the big screen, telling tales packed with action, suspense, and pizza in a range of mediums. For the next incarnation, the turtles will appear at the cinema in animated form.

Given the film's recently announced title, animation is undoubtedly the best way to go. Suffice to say, things are about to get chaotic.