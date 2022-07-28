Top Gun: Maverick Star Reveals One Downside About The Film

"Top Gun: Maverick" is nothing short of a phenomenon. The film smashed a major box office record during its opening weekend and ultimately raked in over $1.2 billion (via Box Office Mojo). Maverick's second outing was originally set to fly into theaters in 2019 before being delayed to 2020, but of course, the impact of COVID-19 forced Paramount Pictures and Tom Cruise to postpone the film's release for another two years.

Now that "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally out, it seems as if no one can stop singing its praises. Not only has it dominated the box office, emerging as one of 2022's most surprising hits, but the film also boasts a Certified Fresh 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's safe to say that it has been a great summer for the film's crew and cast members, the latter of whom had to complete intense training to sell the idea of being Navy fighter pilots.

With critical and commercial praise, it's hard to imagine there being anything wrong with having "Top Gun: Maverick" on your résumé. However, one of its stars has admitted that appearing in the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott's action film has had an interesting effect on their career.