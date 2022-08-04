The Prey Creative Team Isn't Crying About Their Streaming-Only Release

The aliens known as Predators were messing with humans long before Arnold Schwarzenegger and company tangled with one in the original "Predator." As established in the aforementioned movie and its sequel, "Predator 2," the Predators come to Earth during the hottest summer months and engage in hunts that typically see the aliens kill humans in order to fill their respective trophy rooms. In the final moments of "Predator 2," a character is given an old flintlock pistol by a Predator as a sign of respect, which shows just how long the Predators have been going on their little excursions.

"Prey" is the latest entry in the "Predator" series and one that aims to return the franchise to its roots. Skipping right over a theatrical release, "Prey" will go straight to streaming on Hulu. The film is set in the early 18th century and follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a member of the Comanche Nation who tries to warn her friends and family about a mysterious and deadly threat. Some may think that having a movie that goes straight to streaming is a travesty. For instance, director Christopher Nolan was extremely critical of the decision to move films that would have typically had a theatrical release to streaming during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Of course, that view doesn't reflect the opinions of all filmmakers, and for the creatives behind "Prey," there is a good reason why they are happy to have their movie launch on Hulu.