Prey's Amber Midthunder Reveals The Terrible Advice She Was Given Early In Her Career

Amber Midthunder might have been hanging around with Mickey Mouse instead of the Predator if she had heeded certain advice given to her early in her career. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained her rocky entry into professional acting. The star moved to Los Angeles at 17 to become an actress, but talent agencies had a specific idea in mind for her path forward.

"[Agencies] were like, "Okay, you can go on the Disney Channel," Midthunder said. "And I was like, 'No, no, no. That is a skill for a lot of people, but that's not a skill that I have. I want to cry. I want to feel horrible things through my art. I want to suffer!' And they were like, 'That's cute. Go do Disney.'"

It's true that many celebrities started on Disney Channel. Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez are a few major names that starred on the kid-friendly programming network. However, Midthunder's refusal to jump into the House of Mouse paid off. The actress eventually landed her role in "Prey," a property more tonally suited to her tastes than any sitcom (even if Midthunder didn't initially know she was auditioning for a "Predator" film).

"I think setting eyes on her for the first time, seeing her behavior and hearing her speak, you just sort of immediately connect with what she's experiencing," "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg told CinemaBlend. "And that can't be done by everyone."