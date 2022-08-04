Prey Star Dane DiLiegro Knows What Horror Icon He Wants To Play Next

"Prey," the latest addition to the "Predator" film series, is set to hit Hulu screens soon, and already the buzz around the movie is that it has Rotten Tomatoes critics picking their jaws up off the floor. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey" is a prequel to 1987's "Predator" and follows the young Comanche Nation hunter Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she unexpectedly faces off against the terror-inducing alien that's entered her terrain.

The film is set sometime in the 1700s, and Naru uses what she has available to battle it out with this futuristic alien. The Predator itself is obviously a huge presence in the film, even more with the movie being set in the eighteenth century. In the first two "Predator" movies, actor Kevin Peter Hall played the alien and brought the creature to life, kicking off its legacy (via IMDb). Sadly, Hall died in 1991 (via New York Times), and the role has since been played by a number of other actors.

In "Prey," the Predator is portrayed by Dane DiLiegro, who was once a professional basketball player for Italy's team, Forlì (via ProBallers). DiLiegro donned the 70-pound costume on location in Calgary for weeks on end and brought the famed monster to life once more. Notably, the list of movie monsters DiLiegro would like to play extends beyond the alien in "Prey" and into entirely different franchises as well.