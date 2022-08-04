Thirteen Lives' Ploy Tungsupakul Hopes The Film Can Help Stateless People - Exclusive

The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates that at least 10 million people in the world are stateless, meaning they aren't legally recognized as nationals of any country. Stateless people are often deprived of rights as a result of their status. This is a particularly major problem in Thailand, with 553,969 people registered by the Royal Thai Government as stateless as of June 2021.

These issues are the basis of one of the more emotionally intense aspects of the movie "Thirteen Lives," based on the true story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue. Four of the boys trapped in the cave were stateless at the time (via BBC), and the movie dedicates some intense scenes to one of these boys' mother, Buahom, played by Pattrakorn "Ploy" Tungsupakul, who needs to be sure that her child's status isn't going to impact him being rescued. Thankfully, it didn't, and the stateless children were granted Thai citizenship following their rescue.



Looper got the chance to speak exclusively to Ploy about acting in "Thirteen Lives," and she told us how she hopes the film, releasing globally on Prime Video on August 5, will be able to raise awareness about the plight of stateless people.