Weir Sukollawat Kanaros & Pattrakorn 'Ploy' Tungsupakul On The True Story Behind Thirteen Lives - Exclusive Interview

How did you go about researching your characters?

Weir Sukollawat Kanaros: I haven't got a chance to talk to his family, but I discussed directly with Ron [Howard] about a script and chart, and I practiced on my own and the rest on set. I got a diving certificate already.

Pattrakorn "Ploy" Tungsupakul: [My character is] the mother of the boy Chai. [Once I found out that] I got this role, I went back to watch the documentary, the news, and interviews of the real parents and focused on the reactions of the parents at that time, [to see] what they felt. I focused on that. I talked to Ron, talked to the Thai producers, Raymond and Billy, and we create this character together.

Do you have any particularly vivid memories of what it was like in Thailand while these events were happening in 2018?

Ploy: When the incident happened in 2018, I followed the news closely every day — not only me, but everyone in the country followed the news. There was live [coverage] on every TV station channel that [allowed us to] follow what happens day by day. During that time, there were a lot of rumors coming out [about] whether or not they could find a child, and eventually, it became a successful rescue operation and it [brought] happiness for everybody in the country. This is from my recollection from that incident.

Yeah. And Weir?

Weir: [I don't remember anything specific from] that time. I heard a lot about the situation. I heard about the news, and I tried to wish that everyone [would] be safe.