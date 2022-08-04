Writers Brian Herbert And Kevin Anderson On How Dune Is More Relevant Than Ever - Exclusive

"Dune" is a story about a man navigating a massive planetary conflict over the limited resources of an otherwise barren world. Based on that one sentence alone, it's easy to see how the story could have modern-day implications, starting with the story's protagonist — Paul Atreides. Herbert spoke of how the character could stand in for any number of leaders, but at the time the original book came out, there was one at the forefront of Frank Herbert's mind: "He gave the example of John F. Kennedy, who was a decent enough person, but his followers would follow him right off the edge of a cliff. Dad was very concerned about a charismatic leader like that."

While he wouldn't go into any modern names, the conversation soon shifted into other pertinent issues addressed by the story, mostly related to the ecological. Whenever there are limited resources, there will be people trying to control it, and we're seeing that now with water, as Kevin Anderson explained, "I saw a report a couple nights ago about how the water rights to the Colorado River, that it's basically oversold three times what the amount of water is. It's having devastating effects here in the American Southwest."

Copyright © 2022 Herbert Properties LLC

The fact that "Dune" has messages that expand well into the modern day isn't lost on the writers. Anderson went on to say, "You read it at one point and you go, 'Wow, this is so relevant to whatever news story I just watched.' Then you read it five years later and [you say], 'Wow, it's so relevant to an entirely different way to an entirely different news story.'" It would seem like all the great myths, "Dune" rings eternal.



"Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 2: Muad'Dib" will be available on August 9. You can pre-order from Abrams Books ahead of time.