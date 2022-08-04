Black Panther 2 Star Shares The Most Heartfelt Words On Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Tenoch Huerta is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Namor the Sub-Mariner, the king of the undersea realm of Talocan (changed from Atlantis in the comics). Namor is the antagonist of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but Huerta spoke in a recent interview with Black Girl Nerds about how his character's on-screen admiration for T'Challa mirrors his own admiration of the actor who portrayed him, Chadwick Boseman.

"My character has a deep admiration for Black Panther, T'Challa," Huerta said. "But me as an actor, and as a simple human being, what Chadwick means is so powerful, so deep." Huerta said that Boseman greatly inspired his performance as Namor, likening his presence over the film to his shadow being on the wall, which the other actors are then able to fill in with their own creativity. And as you can see in the interview, Huerta's remarks are clearly coming from the heart.

It's a fascinating look into how real-life emotions can inform even larger-than-life comic book characters with wings on their ankles under the right circumstances, which is of course a big part of what Marvel Comics has always been about. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11.