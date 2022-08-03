The Boys' Latest Casting Reunites Jack Quaid With An Old Co-Star

According to Deadline, Susan Heyward is joining Season 4 of "The Boys." That's exciting for multiple reasons, one of which is that if you watched a certain HBO series, you might recall that Heyward has worked with Jack Quaid before — as the two were both main cast members on the ill-fated "Vinyl," which was cancelled after only one season (via IMDb). Considering that the show involved behind-the-scenes talent like Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, and Terence Winter, "Vinyl" seemed to be primed to make a name for itself as a surefire hit, but unfortunately, it didn't pull in enough viewers to justify renewing it for a second go.

Still, even if Quaid and Heyward's first show together didn't quite pan out, "The Boys" is giving them a second chance to work with one another. Deadline indicates that Heyward will join the show as Sister Sage. She's not a character from the comics, so it's too early to guess where she'll fall on the Supe power rankings, but it is said she'll be part of the primary cast.

Quaid himself shared his excitement about the announcement on his Instagram account. "So excited the great @susanheyward is joining @theboystv season 4! Here's a photo of us when we were babies in the 70s," he joked in the post, which is a joke referring to the fact that "Vinyl" charted the music scene of the 1970s. While there's still no word on when we can expect Season 4 of "The Boys," at least we know Quaid will be making Heyward feel welcome as she joins the cast of the ever-controversial superhero series.