Interview With The Vampire Series Will Suck More Blood Out Of Its Source Material Than The Film

During an interview with Collider, several of the main cast members for AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" were asked how their characters will be different than previous adaptations. Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis, was the first to answer. "I love how much Louis aches in the book," he said. "I love that he is mourning his past existence, and our Louis is very much that as well. But I'd say our Louis has a little bit more punch to him. I think he's more inclined to go at Lestat. Initially, he's slightly less brooding, but we get there! We get there, but I'd say he's got a little more bite in him."

For those who have read the books, this rings relatively true, as Louis spends most of his time brooding about his former life, and struggles with his newfound status as a vampire, going so far to attempt avoiding feeding on humans entirely, which results in him consuming all sorts of beasts.

The next to answer was Bailey Bass, who plays the exceptionally young vampire Claudia, who added, "We dive deeper into how much Claudia wants love, not just from Louis and Lestat, but also from other people, to find her companion the way Louis and Lestat have each other. She wants that so we dive deeper into that."

Within Anne Rice's series, Claudia is "rescued" by being transformed into a vampire, after Louis finds her pleading with her mother's corpse: Instead of living as an orphan, she is given the Dark Gift. Unfortunately, vampires have a strict edict on transforming children into vampires, because they will mentally grow, but remain trapped in a child's body, which often leads to a fair amount of depression and erratic personalities.